Former Black Stars skipper, Stephen Appiah, has implored the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to consider approaching former players of the senior team on how to win the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The West African country who have won the continent’s most prestigious tournament four times has struggled to lift the trophy for the past 41 years.

Ghana last won the AFCON trophy in 1982 in Libya. However, the Black Stars have come close to ending the drought in 1992, 2010 and 2015.

The team during the 2021 AFCON in Cameroon suffered an embarrassing campaign after exiting the tournament in the group phase with just a point.

Speaking on Prime Take on Joy Prime, Appiah said the country needs a breakthrough to end the AFCON drought.

“Former players, when you speak to them, you can get something from them,” Appiah noted.

“They are experienced so when you ask them about certain opinions; for instance Mohammad Polo, Abedi Pele, Abdul Razak and the rest they have won the African Cup before, so you can speak to them for advice.

“I’m not talking about myself because have done it before we came so when I talk, I don’t speak about Stephen Appiah, trust me, I’ve never talked about myself never because I think that there are people who came before us, there are people who won trophies as I mentioned, Abedi Pele and the rest.

“Since 2008, we have been to the semi-finals and finals consistently. In 2015, against Cote d’Ivoire, we had the chance to win it after they missed their first two penalty kicks, but we couldn’t grab the cup.

“So I think you [GFA] can invite certain former players and ask them ‘what did they do to win the trophy during their time’ and they will give you ideas, you can take it or not,” he stated.

Ghana are on the verge of securing a spot in the 2023 AFCON in Ivory Coast next year but must win or draw against the Central African Republic (CAR) in September later this year.

