President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, on Friday, August 21, 2020, lavished praise on Francis Oti Akenteng, former Technical Director of the federation.

Mr Akenteng served the GFA in different capacities dating back to 2006 when he was first appointed by the Confederation of African Football as Head of the Technical Unit of the GFA. He was later elevated to FIFA level in 2009 as GFA Technical Director and Head of the Technical Centre, Ghanaman Centre of Excellence, Prampram.

Speaking at the official outdooring of the CAF/UEFA Assists Mini-Van presentation on Friday, Mr Simeon-Okraku said Mr Akenteng deserves praise for his work ethics.

“I am very grateful to CAF and UEFA for this amazing assistance. I think that this will go a long way to help our rejuvenated technical directorate to be on the go again.

“And in saying this, let me say kudos to our former Technical Director Francis Oti Akenteng.

“He was key in we, identifying this possibility, he was key in ensuring that Ghana did not lose out on this facility, so I say thanks to him so much.

“This is the way we must work. Francis Oti Akenteng has played a big role in Ghanaian football history and this is one of the many opportunities that he found for us, we worked on it and today, we have this special Mini-Van here.

“I am sure that, I will have the chance to travel across the country with members of our Technical Directorate on this Van ” Mr Simeon-Okraku ended

The former Ghana trainer left the position in March, 2020 following the expiration of his contract.