The 2021/22 Ghana Premier League will kick off on the weekend of Friday, October 29 to Monday, November 1, 2021, across all the nine Premier League centres.

This follows the approval of the plan for the 2021-22 football season by the Executive Council.

The process towards the kick-off of the new season begins with the Opening of Registration window of players and officials on Monday, August 9, 2021, which will close on Saturday, October 9, 2021.

Champions Accra Hearts of Oak SC will defend the title as the competition welcomes three new promoted sides, Real Tamale United FC, Bibiani Gold Stars SC and Accra Lions FC to the top flight.

READ ALSO

The Premier League will run until Sunday, June 19, 2022, as the Association takes steps to re-align its football calendar after the disruptions caused by COVID-19.

The Women’s Premier League will end on Sunday, May 29, 2022, followed by the Women’s FA Cup final on Sunday, June 5, 2022.

The Division One League season will end on Sunday, June 12, 2022.

As usual, the MTN FA Cup final will close the season on Sunday, June 25, 2022.

As stipulated by the GFA Statutes, the Association will go to its Annual Congress before the kick-off of the competitions.