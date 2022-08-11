Arsenal gaffer, Mikel Arteta, has been told to perform this season or risk the prospect of being pushed out of the club.

Former Arsenal defender, William Gallas, has warned the Spaniard that he could be sacked if the Gunners do not secure a Champions League spot this season.

Last season, the Gunners came close to finishing fourth on the Premier League table, only for a late setback to see them miss at the expense of arch rivals, Tottenham.

“Of course he will be in trouble. Arteta has been asked to make the top four and he didn’t do it last season,” he said during an interview with Genting Casino.

“If Arsenal don’t play in the Champions League next season, it would cause a lot of drama. They have to have a great season, possibly win the Premier League, but definitely to qualify for the Champions League.

“They have just bought new players, it’s in the hands of Arteta and the players. It will be a big problem for all of them if they don’t do their job to qualify in the Champions League,” he added.

Arteta has since been backed in this summer transfer window, with Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus to boost his squad in the 2022/23 campaign.

Arsenal haven’t booked Champions League ticket since 2016/17 PL season after finishing just one point shy of Liverpool who sealed fourth place.