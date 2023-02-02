The Ghana Education Service (GES) has with immediate effect directed that all internal transfers be put on hold.

This was contained in a circular signed by the GES Acting Director of Human Resource Management and Development (HRMD), Angela Frimpomaa Nkansah.

The statement directed Regional Directors to communicate to all Metropolitan/Municipal/District Directors of Education.

“You would be communicated to when modalities concerning internal transfers are reviewed,” it added.

Below is the circular: