The Ghana Education Service (GES) has announced the release of about 1,000 appointment letters to newly-trained teachers in the country.

The beneficiaries, according to the GES, are persons who completed Public Colleges of Education in 2020 and passed their licensure exams.

They must have also completed their mandatory National Service and applied for recruitment into the service.

A statement, signed by the Director of HRMD, Adwoa Vicker, said the letters can be accessed on www.gespromotions.gov.gh but for a fee of GH¢10.00.

Meanwhile, appointees are expected to report to the Regional Directors with their letters and certificates for further directives.

