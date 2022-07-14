The Jaman North Education Directorate has slapped both Nafana Presby and Sumaman Senior High Schools (SHS) with an indefinite ban on all social gatherings following their inter-schools competition.

The riot, which happened on Friday, July 8, resulted in the destruction of four school buses and other property.

The four buses are property of the Nafana Presby SHS, Sumaman SHS, Goka SHS and St. Ann SHS.

During a misunderstanding over football games at Suma Ahenkuro in the Jaman North DIstrict of the Bono region, the students unleased their anger on the property.

Consequently, a letter from the district education directorate noted the two schools have been banned from all social gatherings until further notice.

The directorate is yet to decide the next action on which institution should bear the cost of repairs of the vandalised vehicles.