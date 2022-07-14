The Ghana Football Association (GFA) Appeals Committee has dismissed the appeal cases filed by Ashantigold SC and Inter Allies against their respective misconduct decisions of the Disciplinary Committee.

Both clubs appealed the decisions of the GFA Disciplinary Committee after being found guilty of match manipulation in their 2020/21 Premier League Matchday 34 game. They were also fined GH100,000 each.

The owner and CEO of AshantiGold, Dr. Kwaku Frimpong and Emannuel Frimpong, received 10 years and eight years ban respectively. Some players along with other officials of both club also got banned.

After months of hearing, the Appeals Committee has affirmed the verdict of the Disciplinary Committee and also “endorsed the sanctions imposed by the GFA on the clubs, players and officers.”

“In the circumstances, we dismiss the appeal filed by Ashanti Gold, Inter Allies FC, Dr Kwaku Frimpong, Mr. Emmanuel Frimpong and all other players and officers of the two club.

“We endorse all sanctions imposed by the Disciplinary Committee on the clubs, players and officers.”

Below is the full statement: