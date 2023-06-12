President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has sworn-in new Chief Justice, Gertrude Araba Essaba Torkornoo.

The event was held on Monday, June 12, 2023 at the Jubilee House in Accra.

Justice Gertrude Torkornoo will take over from Justice Kwesi Anin Yeboah who retired in May.

She becomes the third female in Ghana’s history to occupy that position at the Supreme Court.

The appointment of Torkornoo follows the approval of her nomination by Parliament on June 7, after a rigorous debate.

Justice Gertrude Torkornoo is President Akufo-Addo’s third appointment to the Office of Chief Justice since he assumed Office in January 2017.