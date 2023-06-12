The 2023 edition of the Adom UEFA Champions League final came to a spectacular end on Saturday at T- Havana inside Tema.

The event was the Multimedia Akan brands’ replica of Hitz FM’s ‘Rep your jersey’ which took place concurrently at the Aviation Social Centre.

It was the media giant’s own way of climaxing the 2022/2023 Champions League season finale between Manchester City and Inter Milan at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium, Istanbul in Turkey.

It was a fun-filled event which drew footballer lovers and several patrons from all parts of Accra and Tema.

Aside from the commentary from the Adom and Asempa sports team, patrons also had the opportunity to interact and engage in fan activities such as flip the bottle and also answer questions about Azar Group.

There was also a raffle draw by Pride Bet through which two of the patrons won television sets.

After several minutes of play, Rodri’s strike won Manchester City it’s first champions league title which got their fans excited.

This triumph is their first time winning the prestigious European competition after failing to win the 2021 final against Chelsea so the excitement was huge on their faces.

The 2023 Adom UEFA champions league final was a resounding success courtesy Azar Group, Access Bank, Pride bet and T-Havana.

Adomonline.com’s Joseph Odotei was on the ground and captured these exciting scenes: