Liberia’s President George Weah has arrived in Ghana for President Akufo-Addo’s inauguration on Thursday, January 7, 2021.

Mr Weah arrived at the Kotoka International Airport on the afternoon of Wednesday, January 6, 2020.

He was given a rousing welcome by Senior Minister, Yaw Osafo Maafo and personnel of the Ghana Armed Forces who had a parade in waiting.

Media personnel were also in attendance to capture the delightful moment.

Meanwhile, twelve heads of state and governments in Africa have so far have confirmed their participation in the investiture.

They include the heads of Senegal, Mali, Cote d’Ivoire, Togo, Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, Angola, Equatorial Guinea, Guinea, Sierra Leone, Chad and Niger.

Other countries to be represented by their Foreign Ministers are Nigeria, The Gambia, India, France and Rwanda.

Other foreign dignitaries that have confirmed their participation include the United Kingdom’s Minister for Africa, the United States of America’s Special Envoy responsible for the Sahel, President of ECOWAS Commission, Chairperson of the African Union Commission and representatives of the CDU and Allied Parties from Germany.