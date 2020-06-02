The Ghana Police has cautioned against what they say is a planned anti- United States (US) demonstration in Ghana following the killing of George Floyd, a black American citizen.

This comes after a Minneapolis white police officer, Derek Chauvin knelt on Mr Floyd’s neck for over eight minutes amid pleads he could not breath last week Monday.

Thousands of protesters have since taken to the Minnesota city’s streets demanding justice on the deceased’s behalf with one Shaun King leading the campaign.

A statement signed by Ghana Police’s spokesperson, DSP Effia Tenge, hinted of a similar planned activity in Ghana.

The statement made reference to calls for mobilisation for demonstration trending on Twitter in Ghana with the hashtag #Blacklivesmatter.

It added the command has not been informed of the demonstration scheduled for today, June 2, 2020, adding the ban on public gathering still holds amid the COVID-19 pandemic and urged citizens to disregard the open call.

