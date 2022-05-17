GCB Bank Ladies Association over the weekend donated GH¢10,000.00 and assorted items worth GH¢8,000.00 to the Princess Marie Louise Children’s Hospital in Accra and the Sunyani Girl Child Education of Sunyani.

The complimentary items included sanitary towels, detergents, and tissues to aid the hospital in the control of infections and assist the adolescent girl child improve menstrual hygiene.

The presentation was after a health walk organized by the Association on the theme, “Dominating the Digital Space: the Role of GCB Ladies.”

Starting from the Ayi Mensah toll booth and ending at Tavern Lodge in Peduase, fitness aerobics and cardio workouts engaged all participants who were cheered on by live band music amid invigorating songs and chants.

The donation and health walk were part of activities to mark this years’ International Women’s and Mother’s Day by the GCB Ladies Association.

President of GCB Ladies Association, Gertrude Sangber-Dery,encouraged ladies in the banking sector to embrace the Bank’s digitization drive up and embrace the new customer centric-vibe of GCB Bank PLC.

Head of Corporate Affairs of GCB Bank, Kojo Kwarteng,answering question on the impact of the Electronic Levy (E-Levy) said GCB as a bank with national heritage would support national agenda.

“GCB as a Bank staff have undergone all the relevant training for a successful adoption and tactful execution of the levy” he said.

Nursing Officer at Princess Marie Louise Children’s Hospital, Samuel Nkrumah Asamoah who received the donation, said the items would reduce the pressure on management.

“The donation has come at the right time and is going to go a long way in this era of Covid-19 where the uses of tissue and detergent have become so important in health facilities because a lot of people have bought into the idea of relying on it,” he said.

He said the cash donation would also go into the needy accounts of the Hospital and patients who were unable to pay their bills or buy medication would be assessed by the clinical division and subsequently become needy fund beneficiaries.

Mr. Asamoah commended the Association and the Bank for the gesture and assured that the donation would serve its intended purpose.

A Health and Wellness Lifestyle Coach, Bambie Bamfo-Sam urged Ghanaians to keep an active life because it prevented life related diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, and obesity.

“Do a physical activity that you like doing best, if it’s dancing, dance intentionally and consistently, walk, go to the gym, swim and do not forget to eat well too. Fitness is just a part of wellness so once you get fit, the other part of wellness is taken care of halfway,” she said.

Also present to participate in the walk and support the Association’s drive to maintain fitness and strengthen corporate ties were the Legal Counsel, Ms. Jessie Jacintho, Chief Internal Auditor, Mr. Sina Kigmagate, Head, Customer Service, Mr. Muniru Mukhtar, Alhaji Mahmoud Gomda, Tema Regional Manager of GCB, VRA Ladies Association executives, some staff of Vanguard Assurance Company Limited, executives of Professional Managerial Staff Union of the Bank (PMSU) and executives of the Employees Union of GCB.