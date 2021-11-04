The Gbawe Kwatei Family has dismissed rumours of imposing curfew in the area over the final funeral rites of the chief, Nii Laryea Faamlite II.

According to the family, the rumour is not true, adding there is no curfew in the area.

This was announced in a statement signed by the family secretary, Samuel Nii Afutu Quartey.

The statement stressed the family and all well-wishers are only observing the final funeral rites of the late chief.

ALSO READ:

“We use this opportunity to once again invite all friends and sympathisers to join us in Gbawe as we mourn and pay our last respects to our beloved late Chief, Nii Laryea Faamlite II,” the statement urged.

Read the full statement below: