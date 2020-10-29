A Nigerian gay man named Ayo took to Instagram to share how he got HIV after he was gang-raped.

Ayo said three men raped him exactly five-years-ago because he’s gay. He added that he “lost” his “virginity” and later tested HIV positive.

He said he also lost his home and became an orphan.

Ayo

However, he explained that his HIV diagnosis made him start living a healthy life. He stayed away from smoking and drinking, started eating healthy and taking his medications. He also started thinking less.

As a result, he says he’s now healthier and his viral load is “undetectable” while his CD4 is high.

For those living with HIV, having a high CD4 count and a low or undetectable viral load are desirable.

In a post shared days earlier, Ayo, 24, revealed he was “born gay” and started practicing homosexuality at age seven despite his dad being an Imam.

He added that his biological mother threw him out of the house after he was caught “practicing homosexuality”.