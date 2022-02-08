Gaso Petroleum has donated building equipment worth over GH₵20,000 in support of the reconstruction of Appiatse community, in the Western region.

The items, comprising 250 bags of cements and 19 packets of roofing sheets, according to the Managing Director of Gaso Petroleum, Mr. Isaac Asante, forms part of the corporate social responsibility activities of the company.

Gaso Petroleum supports reconstruction of Appiatse

It is expected that the donation will aid ongoing efforts to rebuild the community following the mining-related accident that has since left many residents dead as well as complete destruction of properties in the local mining town.

Mr. Asante said “besides the effort by the government, many companies have also supported to help in the reconstruction of the town, so we equally offer this support to the cause.”