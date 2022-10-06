The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has on Thursday, October 6, set up a Directorate for Legal Affairs.

The party has subsequently appointed Lawyer Gary Nimako as the Director of the Directorate.

According to a press release issued by the party, the decision was taken on Wednesday.

“The decision was taken by the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Party, at its meeting on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, pursuant to Article 10 (7)(3) of the NPP Constitution.”

The Directorate shall, among other things, be responsible for advising the General Secretary of the party in the performance of his functions on legal matters affecting the Party, including Members of the Party and ancillary matters of legal nature in the day-to-day administration of the party.

The Legal Directorate is also tasked with the responsibility of coordinating the Party’s legal cases and resolving internal legal issues as and when they arise, while providing education on the internal Disciplinary and Grievance Procedures enshrined in the NPP Constitution.

The Legal Affairs Director is expected to work in close collaboration and coordination with the Constitutional and Legal Committee of the Party established under Article 10(3)(6) of the Constitution as a Standing Committee of the Party’s National Council.

Mr. Gary Nimako is a long-standing Member of the NPP’s legal team and has been instrumental in the operations of the party.

Mr. Nimako has also served as a member of the Constitutional and Legal Committee of the party’s National Council.