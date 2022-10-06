Sex doesn’t necessarily require an array of moves to be enjoyable, but it doesn’t take much to ruin it.

You can be sex-positive and still want to please your partner and make him happy. It doesn’t mean you have to give up everything you love or need out of sex, but it means compromising and creating a healthy, safe, and consensual sexual relationship in both of you are invested.

No matter how long you last and how good you are at sex, there are several things men do that women do not like and are turned off.

It leaves her frustrated and angry.

In fact, there are some common things men do in bed that women don’t like, and it can seriously hurt everyone’s good time.

Refusing condoms

This is among the rudest things that men can do and that is to have sex without condoms. Denying condoms is forcing the woman to accept something that can jeopardize her hygiene and life. No matter how hygienic you are, not doing it without a condom unless you are trying for a baby and she too doesn’t like it, is equivalent to forcing her without consent.

Not asking what she wants

In sex, it is two partners or more and all have to be on board and get their satisfaction. Most men do not care to ask what the woman wants or likes. It is important to ask your partner what he or she likes or dislikes.

No foreplay

For women, foreplay is the most important. It is an absolute mandatory thing to do when you are with a woman.

If there is no foreplay, women do not feel it and it is a huge turn-off. It also shows that you are not considering her mood.

Going anal without consent

To have anal sex, it is very important the woman is game for it. Many men, no matter how steamy the moment is, try to do it without asking their partner. It is not a surprise entry that will be welcomed and in addition, trying it without a lubricant is the biggest mistake you can make.

Staying too quiet

Just doing the deed and walking off is the biggest turn-off for any woman. Being too quiet while having sex is something that is a big no-no. Saying her name, moaning, and expressing her feeling is what is expected.