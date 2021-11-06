The Asamankese Circuit Court has sentenced a 55-year-old Sales Manager of Galaxy Oil filling station at Akyem-Osenase in the Eastern Region to four years imprisonment for embezzlement.

The Manager, Emmanuel Donkor, embezzled Gh¢70,725.00 belonging to the company. He pleaded guilty when he was charged for stealing, contrary to section 124(1) of the Criminal Offences Act,1960, Act 29.

He will serve his sentence in hard labour.

Inspector Susan Ayaric, the Prosecuting Officer, told the Court that the complainant is Emmanuel Kenneth Dadson, Marketing Manager of Galaxy Oil Ghana Limited, who lives in Tema.

She said in June, 2019, during a stocktaking exercise at the Osenase Galaxy Oil filling station, the Internal Audit team of the company detected that an amount of Gh¢70,725.00 was not accounted for by the convict.

The Prosecutor said the convict was later invited to the company’s Head Office in Tema for further interrogation.

He said Emmanuel Donkor admitted to selling fuel worth Gh¢70,725.00 to one Ofori whose whereabouts he does not know.

The complainant, who was not happy with the response, reported the case to the Police for further investigation.

The Prosecutor said the convict failed to account for the above amount during Police investigation. He was therefore charged, arraigned and sentenced accordingly.