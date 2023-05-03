The Minority has called for a parliamentary probe into the allegations made by former Environment Minister, Prof Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng, in his galamsey report.

Prof Frimpong- Boateng, who was also the former Chairman of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM) in his report named some top government officials as being engaged in the illegal mining canker, popularly known as ‘galamsey’.

The renowned professor, who served under President Nana Akufo-Addo during his first term, insisted that the rot goes as high as the government seat, Jubilee House.

In a 36-page document, the renowned surgeon mentioned some individuals he claims frustrated his effort and the committee he chaired from addressing the canker.

Some of these individuals including Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, NPP stalwart; Gabby Otchere-Darko, and Presidential Staffer Lord Commey among others have rubbished the claims.

But the Minority has argued that the report proves government was deeply rooted in what it described as an organized crime perpetrated against the good people of Ghana.

The Minority Leader, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, said this during a news conference in Parliament on Tuesday.

He stated the Caucus would initiate processes to activate Parliament to investigate the matter, especially on all the monies government sort approval for to fight the galamsey canker.

