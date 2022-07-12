Two people have drowned in a galamsey pit at Manso Muano in the Amansie South District of the Ashanti region.



The incident occurred on Monday, 11 July 2022, when the victims went to mine for gold in the abandoned galamsey pit.



The Assembly Member for the area, Acheampong Duku George, who confirmed the incident, told Class News’ Elisha Adarkwah that one of the victims, Abena Agyeiwah, drowned while washing the gold she had mined.



He said the second victim, his name given as ‘Taller’, attempted to rescue her and in the process drowned.



The bodies have been retrieved by the police and deposited at St. Martin’s Hospital morgue at Agroyesum for preservation.



The police at Manso Adubea have commenced investigations into the incident.

