The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has described as an impostor, a man in military uniform, Private Asare Boateng, who stole GHS23,000 from a civilian.

GAF says the suspect is not a soldier nor is he a Bandsman at the Signal Regiment or a Civilian Staff.

In a statement, GAF explained the Military Police in Takoradi arrested Mr Boateng dressed in a camouflage uniform, for posing as a Soldier and extorting monies from unsuspecting civilians at Elmina in the Central Region.

“GAF, therefore, wishes to emphasise that the suspect (Asare Boateng) is not a Soldier and not affiliated to any Unit of the Ghana Armed Forces contrary to the reports in the media and therefore should not be regarded as such,” the statement read in part.

During interrogation, he confessed to engaging in impersonation and extortion and was handed over to the Kwasimintim Police Station in Takoradi for further action as required by law.

“In the same view, GAF wishes to entreat the media to take advantage of its open door policy and to seek clarifications on such matters in order to avoid the publication of misleading reports that drag GAF into disrepute,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, GAF has assured the general public that it will continuously work with all stakeholders to weed out criminal elements in society, including uniformed personnel who engage in illegal activity so that the nation can have a secure environment for socio-economic development.