The Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) has suspended its proposed $20 round-trip passenger fee following parliamentary scrutiny.

Parliament, on Wednesday, March 13 summoned the Minister of Transport, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, to explain the new fee.

This was after the Minority argued that, the GACL lacked the authority to impose such a charge without parliamentary approval.

Member of Parliament for Tamale South, Haruna Iddrisu, alleged potential collusion between him and the GACL – an allegation the Transport Minister vehemently denied.

In response to the public pressure, GACL, in a statement on Thursday, March 14 said it has rescinded its decision.

It clarified that, discussions about the fee is ongoing with relevant stakeholders, including the Airline Operators Committee (AOC), the Board of Airline Representatives Ghana, and the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

“In the circumstance, GACL has taken a decision to put on hold all discussions on this. In the future, if and when a decision is reached, IATA will communicate same to all stakeholders.”

PRESS STATEMENT

PROPOSED $20 CHARGE ON ALL-ROUND TRIP TICKETS

Management of Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) has noted with concern the recent news concerning a charge of $20 on all round-trip airline tickets.

GACL wishes to place on record that deliberations were ongoing with the Airline Operators Committee (AOC) and the Board of Airline Representatives Ghana in consultation with the International Air Transport Association (IATA), and further meetings had been scheduled in respect of the matter.

In the circumstance, GACL has taken a decision to put on hold all discussions on this. In the future, if and when a decision is reached, IATA will communicate same to all stakeholders.

The general public is advised to take note.

MANAGEMENT

MARCH 14, 2024