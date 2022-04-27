New Patriotic Party (NPP) stalwart, Gabby Otchere-Darko has caused a stir with his latest photo with his wife.



Husband and wife have been serving fashion goals as they step out in beautiful outfits.



Mr Otchere-Darko was clad in a black suit with a bow tie to match while his wife rocked a dress with a cape.



Mrs Otchere-Darko had neat short hair and make-up to compliment her look.



They beamed with smiles as they pose for the camera with their hand wrapped around each other.



The Danquah Institute founder took to his Facebook page to share the adorable photo which has warmed the hearts of fans and followers, who have showered them with praises.

He wrote: Another beautiful day was yesterday. White wedding, Man U mauling, Arsenal victory, Spurs toothlessing, dinner to celebrate a union.