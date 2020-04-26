The Metropolitan Archbishop of Cape Coast says reports that he has been involved in meetings to resolve the Ga Mantse Chieftaincy issues are untrue.

Most Rev. Charles Palmer-Buckle wants such claims contained in a video clip titled ‘Omanye Aba’, which was aired on TV Africa to be disregarded.

The said clip claimed that the Archbishop was at a meeting at Peduase with other “eminent personalities” for “two days” aimed at resolving the Ga Mantse Chieftancy dispute.

But in a statement issued on Friday, the Archbishop said, “I have been compelled to state categorically that I, Charles G. Palmer-Buckle was never at any such meeting.”

He, however, stated that “I have been involved in trying to find a peaceful solution to the Ga Mantse Chieftaincy issues, and I am still willing and ready to offer my services, if and when needed as a Ga-nyo…to find a lasting solution to the Ga Mantse Chieftaincy issues.”

Below is his full statement below: