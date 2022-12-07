Comic actor and musician, Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng, known in the showbiz circle as Funny Face, has lost his father.

Funny Face made the announcement in an Instagram post he made on Wednesday, wishing for his father to rest in peace.

He lamented about how heartbroken he and his sisters are and described his father as the pillar uniting the family.

The father-of-two revealed the death has hit him very hard since he did not get to say goodbye to his father.

“I never got to say goodbye. This your death has hit me hard. You were gone before I knew it and only GOD knows why. Why did you leave SOO SOON? You have left us broken DAD .. Till we meet again. REST IN PEACE DADDY.”

He prayed for God to accept his father in heaven.