Nigerian actress, Funke Akindele-Bello, has opened up on her first failed marriage with her ex-husband Adeola Oloyede.

Actress Akindele-Bello, during a chat with Chude Jideonwo on his show #WithChude, admonished young women against rushing into marriage because of pressure. Citing her first marriage as an example, she revealed what went wrong.

“You know, I just wanted to get married,” she said. “I want to do things right, have children and all that. And I went into the (first) marriage; it didn’t work fine.

“It ended in a very bad way; on social media, the noise was everywhere. I was actually filming, and somebody called me and told me I wanted to die. You know I cried, lost some good deals then. But I didn’t let it break me.”

Speaking to young women, she advised them against getting married because they are faced with pressure from family and society.

“Get married because you want to get married. Get married because you love him; you want to spend the rest of your life with him. Don’t get married because mummy and daddy are saying get married or your friend just got married, have children because you want to have children, you want to be blessed with children, you love children.

“Don’t have children because the society will say ‘ah she’s barren ohh, 12 years six years e never marry’ ignore the gossips, ignore the naysayers, give them ‘sorry the middle finger, I don’t care.’ Yes, ignore because you have your life, do what makes you happy.”

Funke Akindele and her husband, Abdu-rasheed Bello | Image: Instagram/funkejenifaakindele

She got married to Mr Oloyede, a Lagos-based businessman, in 2012, and the marriage lasted for only 413 days as issues of abuse surrounded the union.

In 2016, however, she found love again and married a music star, Abdulrasheed Bello, popularly known as JJC Skillz.