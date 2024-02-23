The Minority in Parliament is accusing government of engaging in deceptive assurances after the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital’s Nephrology Department reported serious challenges with dialysis equipment.

It currently has only one operational dialysis machine, compelling the unit to refer individuals in need of services to private facilities.

Finance Minister, Mohammed Amin Adam assured that the challenges facing KATH would be addressed.

“Because of the concern by our president, the directive for us to find money and address these outstanding infrastructure issues.

“You have seen us moving very quickly and this visit by me demonstrates the commitment to addressing these challenges so we can bring relief to the people of Kumasi, Ashanti region.

“And I know that lots of cases are referred to Komfo Anokye from other regions of the country,” he said.

However, the Ranking Member on the Health Committee in parliament, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh says government has a problem of misplaced priorities.

“I don’t understand why government cannot purchase dialysis machines for hospitals. And we are interested in Agenda 111, wasting a lot of money.

“And if you listen to the kind of things we are using our resources, you ask yourself, do we have our priorities right?” he quizzed.

According to him, funds for the Agenda 111 project could have been used to retool many hospitals.

For him, government has demonstrated no commitment to solving the problem.

“And when you get officials to come and speak to the issue, they either lie to you, or they give you hopeless hope.

“You’ll recall that the Minister was briefing the Parliament of Ghana on the floor that House indicated that the President has instructed him to look at means of including dialysis in the National Health Insurance Scheme.”

“Have you ever gotten ready to do anything about it? They are not ready to do anything about it and it hurts.”

