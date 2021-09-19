The Nana Akufo-Addo-led government has released the nominee list for the various Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies across the country.

In a press briefing before releasing the list on Sunday, September 19, Minister for Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development, Dan Botwe, noted that the said Chief Executives are to contact the Electoral Commission for assembly elections.

After nine months into his second term, President Akufo-Addo has finally made his selection.

The first to be on the list is Yawson Amoah as the new District Chief Executive for the Akontombra district who the President announced during the Western North tour.

