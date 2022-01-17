A 16-year-old boy, identified as David Anyara, has been stabbed to death by nomadic herdsmen at Ananekrom in the Asante Akyem Agogo District of the Ashanti Region.

The incident reportedly occurred at about 6:00 pm on Monday while the deceased went to fetch water with his friends.

However, for reasons not immediately known, the three Fulanis, who were herding their livestock, launched an attack.

The Assemblyman for the area, Peter Abagye, confirmed the incident on Adom FM’s Naket Kasiebo, stating the deceased is a Junior High School pupil.

According to him, two of the boys managed to flee for their lives but the herdsmen accosted David and butchered him.

After the duo managed to escape, they rushed to the township to break the news which caused irate youth to mount a search for the suspects.

He explained they were apprehended and but for the timely intervention of the Agogo police, they would have been lynched.

“The police cautioned the youth against mob action and urged cool heads but one was severely beaten and currently in a critical condition. The three have been taken to the Agogo hospital for treatment and would face the law afterwards,” he said.

Mr Abagye fears this may be the beginning of another attack by herdsmen in the area. He said the regional minister will be engaged for a possible return of the operation cow leg taskforce.