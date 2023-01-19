A middle-aged Fulani herdsman has been allegedly lynched at Ekumfi Dunkwa near Mankesim in the Central region.

The incident is said to have happened near a Pentecost Church in the town.

An eyewitness says the assailants attacked the deceased with offensive weapons.

Residents who saw the body told Adom News the deceased sustained cutlass wounds all over his body.

Meanwhile, the Unit Committee Chairman of Ekumfi Dunkwa, Ekow Baidoo said the deceased had identified himself as a Fulani herdsman from Tema before dying.