Ghanaian musician and Konongo Zongo hitmaker Black Sherif and his entourage visited a luxurious rooftop pool.

One of Black Sherif’s close associates, Yaw_Cee, shared a video of the hangout on his TikTok page.

In the footage, Black Sherif is seen taking a big plunge into the large pool.

He made a hilarious little run and held his nose firmly, before taking a big leap into the water and making a big splash.

His friends looked on and laughed heartily.

One of the main attractions of the luxurious-looking pool was not just the location but the live creatures in it.

There were two large dolphins in the crystal blue water, which swam with the visitors.

Black and company looked like they were having a blast as they shared smiles and laughs.

Fans of Black Sherif trooped into the comment section in their numbers and expressed their love for the musician.

Watch the video post below: