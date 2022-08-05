Fuel tanker drivers have called off their industrial action across the country.

The group including other allied associations decided to go back to work after the strike which started on August 1.

Groups that had joined in the action included the LPG Marketing Companies (LPGMC), Ghana LPG Operators Association (GLiPGOA) Gas Tanker Drivers Union (GTDU), Goil Tanker Drivers Union (GoTDU), Ghana National Petroleum Tanker Drivers Union (GNPTDU), Bulk Tanker Drivers Union (BTDU) and allied bodies.

They were demanding, among other things, an immediate lifting of the ban on stations which were already under construction before the imposition of the ban in 2017, and subsequent lifting of the ban on construction of new LPG stations.

According to them, the ban on the construction of new LPG outlets, among others, has affected their working conditions.

The strike placed a huge burden on consumers who lamented widely a shortage of fuel at some stations.

But a press release signed by the agitated groups’ executives has seen a reversal of the move until September 30.

Per their communiqué, a meeting was held with the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) and the Energy Ministry “following Cabinet’s decision to lift the ban on the construction of stranded LPG filling stations.”

On the back of this, the jointly signed statement today will also see the members collaborate with the NPA in taking steps to resolve some challenges with the Electronic Cargo Tracking System (ECTS).

“A meeting is scheduled to take place on Monday, 8th August 2022 between the Service Provider, NPA and our associations,” the statement added.

Below are some of the concerns enumerated by the aggrieved group

Poor working conditions

The tanker drivers also expressed sadness that most tanker drivers are not paid regular salaries.

“Also, where salaries are being paid, the monies being paid are meagre and incommensurate with the workload of the ordinary Tanker Driver. We have complained and taken industrial actions on many occasions in the search for redress. Unfortunately, on every occasion, we are given assurances and promises that our concerns will be addressed”, they pointed out.

The assurances and promises, they said, are always either forgotten or ignored as soon as they call off their action.

Unfair treatment of petroleum tanker drivers by BOST and NPA

With the introduction of seals and tracking devices on petroleum tankers, the tanker drivers said they are suffering from some unfair treatment by the authorities.

These unfair treatments come in the form of wrong accusations of tampering with seals and punishing a whole group of drivers for the alleged offense of one Tanker Driver. This is most unfair!” it described.

Also, the tanker drivers said the tracking system is being used to punish drivers and transporters for even a mandatory Health and Safety requirement as to stop and rest after every four hours of driving.

“Every stop during transportation is viewed and characterized as diversion, to be followed by punitive sanctions. We therefore demand that this unjust and unfair treatment cease immediately!, it added.