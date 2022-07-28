Prices of petroleum products may go down between 3% and 6% from August 1, 2022.

According to the Chamber of Petroleum Consumers (COPEC), the expected reduction will have been bigger if not for the depreciation of the cedi.

The drop in fuel prices will be the second consecutive time since oil prices started falling on the world market.

“What we picked from the market for the first window of August [2022] is an indication that prices at the pumps should have gone done significantly. The unfortunate thing at this point happens to be with the currency [cedi]. As I speak with you, over the two weeks window, the FX has seen some depreciation, from about ¢8.30 to about ¢8.90 pesewas currently,” Chief Executive of COPEC, Duncan Amoah, disclosed.

“And so that could on its own erode the reductions that you and I could have seen at the various pumps,” he added.

Mr Amoah urged government to take a second look at the deregulation policy to cushion consumers against the high fuel prices.

“We have said on a good number of occasions, that the earlier we take a second look at this whole regulation programme, the better it would be,” he said.