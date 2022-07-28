Repented fetish priestess, Evangelist Mama Pat, formerly known as Agradaa, has made a mega donation to her church.

Agradaa, who is fond of handing out huge sums to organisations, has, this time, kept the donation within the four corners of her newly-built church.

She blessed about 30 of her congregants with GHS 100 each.

A video, which is currently in circulation, captured the beneficiaries lined up, as they move one after the other to collect the single note.

The remaining of the money was dropped into the contribution box amid applauses and cheers from the rest of the members.

Watch video below: