Host of Adom TV’s sports show, Fire for Fire, has subtly protested against the skyrocketing cost of fuel in Ghana.

Countryman Songo has joined the many to abandon their cars for cheaper options at a time when petrol price has pegged at almost GHS 10 per litre.

He parked his SUV and rode behind a tricycle (aboboyaa) from his home to Kokomlemle, where his worksite, Adom TV, is situated.

Despite perching uncomfortably behind the rider, Countryman Songo had a vibe with his fans who recognized him, as they question the superstar’s latest move.