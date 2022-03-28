A famous Nigerian gospel singer, Chinedu Nwadike, has passed on.

The gospel singer, who was best known for his hit song, ‘God of Vengeance’, reportedly died in Abuja on Sunday afternoon, after battling blood cancer.

The 39-year-old singer was said to have recovered from a kidney disease and was billed to travel to India for further medical treatment before his demise.

His friend, Darlington Chidera Ibekwe, broke the news of his death in a statement on social media on Sunday.

He wrote: “He lost the blood cancer battle a few hours ago in Abuja. When I spoke to him over the phone last week, he told me he had fully recovered from the kidney issue and would be proceeding to India by this coming week for treatment of the blood cancer/Leukemia.”

Before his death, the ‘Oku Gbajie Aka’ crooner sought financial assistance from prominent Nigerians and even visited churches and shrines before his demise.

Career

The gospel artiste, who was also a preacher, started his career as a dancer for fellow singer, Gozie Okeke.

Later in life, Nwadike went on to become a full-fledged gospel singer as well as an actor.

He once said that before he started singing and selling his own music, he relied on dancing for other musicians to make ends meet.

The gospel singer later joined politics and was appointed as the special assistant on mobilisation to a former governor of Imo state, Rochas Okorocha.

He was an active member of the Young Progressives Party and was a strong ally of Mr Uba in the last Anambra gubernatorial election.

He was survived by his wife, Dorah Nwadike, and their three children .