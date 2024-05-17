Drivers in Kwakrom in the Ashanti region have expressed frustration over the poor nature of roads in the area.

They are urgently appealing to the government to repair potholes on the road leading to the Konongo government hospital.

They believe that fixing these potholes is crucial to prevent accidents and ensure the safety of pregnant women and other individuals requiring medical attention.

Despite making multiple appeals to the city authorities, the drivers feel their concerns have been ignored.

In response, some drivers have taken it upon themselves to fix the potholes.

The Chairman of the Kwakrom GPRTU, Hubert Bonsu expressed dismay at the poor state of the road and questioned why no action has been taken to address the situation.

“We want this road fixed to help everyone in the community. Where drivers pass for safety is the same place pedestrians use which can lead to accident” he said.

