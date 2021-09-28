A popular Nigerian actress, Lilian Gabriel, has called on all and sundry to be vigilant after an experience that has left her financially incapable.

The actress, who joined the industry at a tender age of five, lost all her life savings to a criminal who posed as a pastor.

Taking her frustrations to social media a few minutes after the scam, she tearfully narrated how she wanted to be a good Samaritan to the pastor who seemed to have lost his way.

After giving him directions, she said the man claimed to have had a vision about her, which she believed outrightly as he was able to disclose some private information.

She said the supposed pastor disclosed he had a vision that her days of struggle are over, directing her to hand over her ATM for prayers.

After minutes of intense prayers, she said the pastor requested her to write her pin code on a paper to also be prayed upon.

Believing she had encountered a God-sent man, she did all she was told, including inserting the wrapped ATM in her bag without opening it.

Lilian Gabriel

She continued that as she sat in a car, she received a strange debit alert which knocked her back to her senses.

She soon discovered that the ATM handed back to her was a fake card, and her original ATM and pin had been accessed by the said pastor.

Though she did not disclose the exact amount, she wailed that it is huge enough; her life savings from decades of acting.

She bemoaned that she is currently back to zero, with not enough money to even venture into any other business.