The Concerned Freight Forwarders and Traders Association of Ghana has vowed to resist all attempts by shipping lines to implement a new tariff regime.

According to the Association, the shipping lines have already started sending messages around regarding the tariff which is expected to commence on March 1, 2021.

However, the Association president, Oheneba Kwasi Afawuah, in an interview on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem, described the increment as illegal.

He explained a meeting with the Ghana Shippers Authority revealed no such charges have been approved; hence no member of the Association should pay.

“At first, we were being charged $20 for 20ft containers, however, they are now expected to pay $132 and for 40ft containers, it was $154 but now, we will be expected to pay $264,“ he bemoaned.

Executive Secretary of the Association, Johnny Mantey, who also spoke on the show lamented bitterly about the extortion from the shipping lines.

Mr Mantey further revealed a lot of illegal charges were being rolled out at the ports by the shipping lines.

“There are a lot of directives which they are not complying with yet no action has been taken against them so they keep milking us.

“As at now, the dollar rate in Ghana is about $5.9 but the shipping lines are trading at about $9,” he said.

He added: “GUTA has issued a statement as well as importers and exporters association to express similar sentiments so they should know they have stepped beyond their boundaries and we will meet them in court if they decide to continue with the implementation on March 1.”