The Ghana Education Service (GES) has taken decisive action by interdicting eleven headteachers in Senior High Schools (SHSs) across the Greater Accra, Ashanti, and Bono Regions.

This follows the unauthorized sale of some items to the first year students as part of their admission process.

This was contained separate statements by Regional GES offices which announced the initiation of comprehensive investigations into the conduct of these headteachers.

The affected headteachers include Mrs. Selina Anane Afoakwa, Headmistress of Kumasi Girls SHS, Mr. Nataniel Asamoah, Headmaster of Asanteman SHS, Mr. Andrews Boateng, Headmaster of Kumasi Senior High Technical School, Mr. Kwadwo Obeng-Appiah, Headmaster of Manso-Edubia SHS, Mr. Daniel Boamah Duku, Headmaster of the Agric Nzema Community SHS, Ms. Gladys Sarfowah, Headmistress of Nkawie Senior High Technical School, Mr. Ampong Ahmed Omar, Headmaster of Collins SHS, Mr. Afi Yaw Stephen, Headmaster of Berekum Senior High School, and Mr. Joseph Jilinjeh Abudu, Headmaster of Odomaseman Senior High School. Additionally, the headteachers of O’Reilly Senior High School and Ghana Senior High School, Nadia Lartechoe Annan and Patience Naki Mensah, respectively, are also part of the interdicted group.

Earlier, the Ghana Education Service (GES) had issued a warning to heads of Senior High Schools not to charge unapproved fees.

It said such act was illegal and will not be tolerated.

This development follows a pattern of similar interdictions in the Greater Accra and Eastern Regions for the unauthorized sale of items to students. Mr. Afi Yaw Stephen and Mr. Joseph Jilinjeh Abudu were directed to step aside for selling unauthorized items, including “Borla fees,” “motivation fees,” “lunch bag” charges, and GHC45 for hymn books, SRC fees, brown khaki, and other items, respectively.

In specific cases, Nadia Lartechoe Annan, the headmistress of O’Reilly SHS, has been directed to step aside pending an investigation into the unauthorized collection of money during the admission process. The GES letter, dated December 6th, 2023, cited this action as a violation of the school’s code of conduct. The letter instructed her to hand over all school property to the Municipal Director of Education, Ledzokuku, who will oversee the school during her absence.

Similarly, Patience Naki Mensah, the headmistress of Ghana Senior High School, has been asked to step aside from December 7th, 2023. This follows allegations of the unauthorized sale of ceremonial cloth, tracksuits, and other items to Form One students reporting to the school. The GES letter, dated December 7th, 2023, emphasized the need for further investigation into the alleged sale of items and directed her to step aside during this period.

Cassandra Twum Ampofo, Head of Public Relations at the Ghana Education Service, told journalists in Accra that school heads flouting these regulations will face serious disciplinary action.

“We are cautioning the heads who are going contrary to what we have discussed. We’ve realized that some were adding A4 sheets, mosquito coils and all of that in the prospectus. For us, that was really worrying, so we had to caution them to let them know that, that wasn’t what we agreed on,” she added.