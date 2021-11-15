Madina MP and renowned Human Rights Lawyer, Francis-Xavier Sosu, has received the 2021 Timothy Bowles Africa Human Rights Leadership Award at a ceremony held in Hilton Alexandria Mark Center, Virginia, USA.

Mr Sosu is a legislator, Human Rights lawyer and Activist, Christian Leader, and currently the 2nd Vice President of the United Nations Association of Ghana.

He has established and been part of several humanitarian projects such as the Love Justice International, Pearl House, Youth for Human Rights Africa which are all dedicated to service to, defense and promotion of the fundamental rights of vulnerable women, the aged, girls and boys and promote their fundamental rights.

Francis-Xavier Sosu has over ten (10) years of experience as a Human Rights Lawyer and activist and has earned his place as the foremost Human Rights Lawyer currently in Ghana and one of the most influential lawyers in the last decade.

He is a member of the Ghana Bar Association, Africa Bar Association, International Association of People’s Lawyers, Lawyers without Borders, Canada, Criminal Justice Reforms Association, and Lawyers in search of democracy.

Since being sworn into office, as MP, some ten (10) months ago, Francis-Xavier Sosu has initiated four (4) new Bills with the objective to abolish the death penalty; provide compensation for wrongful arrest, detention, prosecution, and incarceration; redefine the functions of the General Legal Council and achieve reforms to the legal education regime; and prohibit practice of persons claiming to be witch doctors or witch-finders, thus, proscribing the declaration, accusation, naming or labeling of another person as a witch in Ghana.

To address the challenge of youth unemployment in Ghana, Francis-Xavier Sosu, has since his election introduced the ‘Madina Job Center’, leading to the creation of over 2,500 formal and informal sector jobs in Madina. This is in line with his commitment to achieving SDG 8- Decent Work and Economic Growth.

To ensure quality education in the Madina Constituency, the MP has introduced the ‘Service above Self Best Teacher Awards Scheme’, provided school fees support to over fifteen (15) students at all levels, resolved the over five (5) years impasse between School Authorities and Parents-Teacher Association (PTA) at Presbyterian Boys’ Senior High School- Legon, established a mobile library at Kweiman with modern books from the UK, and introduced a ‘Best Law Student-Human Rights Award Category’ at the UPSA Faculty of Law.

To achieve quality healthcare, Mr. Sosu has introduced the ‘Sosu Health Fund’ to provide financial assistance to Constituents to help treat various medical conditions, organized a number of medical outreaches and screening exercises, and made several donations to health facilities in Madina Constituency.

The above and more form part of the Legislator’s vision and commitment to achieve a New Madina.

Mr. Sosu stands out as the most impactful Member of Parliament for 2021, considering the fact that he is a first-term Member of Parliament. His people-centered leadership skills and desire to create a better future for the people of Madina makes him a transformational leader who gives hope to many young people in Ghana. Given the fact that many have lost hope in politics and politicians due to corruption and greed, he represents fresh a breath in Ghanaian politics and represents the hopes and aspirations of many Ghanaians.

He grew up as a street child, got adopted into the Village of Hope Orphanage, became the foremost human rights lawyer, won the 40 under 40 Awards category in law, and the 4th most influential Ghanaian in the past.

It is based on the above that the Jacobs-Abbey Global Institute for Leadership Studies, awarded him the Timothy Bowels African Human Rights Award, 2021 in recognition of his outstanding leadership qualities, exceptional contributions to humanitarian work, and community development, and for his persistent efforts in creating sound leaders to promote Human Rights across Africa and the world.