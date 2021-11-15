The Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Adutwum has sent a goodwill message to all Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates on the occasion of the commencement of the BECE on Monday, November 15, 2021.

His message expressed strong belief in the ability of the pupils to perform creditably in the examinations.

“Your determination and talent will help you to achieve success in your examination. Do not fear and keep up your effort. I have strong faith that you will rise and shine in your exams,” the Minister said.

A total number of 571, 894 candidates will sit for this year’s BECE from tomorrow, Monday, November 15, 2021, to Friday, November 19, 2021, at 2,158 centres nationwide.

Below is the goodwill message: