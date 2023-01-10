France captain Hugo Lloris has announced his retirement from international football.

Tottenham goalkeeper Lloris, 36, is France’s most capped player ever with 145 appearances and also captained the team over 100 times.

His last appearance was the 2022 World Cup final when France were beaten on penalties by Argentina.

“There comes a time when you have to know how to pass the baton,” Lloris told L’Equipe.

“I don’t want to make it my own, I’ve always said and repeated that the France team doesn’t belong to anyone, and we all have to make sure that’s the case, me first.

“I think that behind, the team is ready to continue, there is also a goalkeeper who is ready.”

AC Milan’s Mike Maignan is likely to replace Lloris as France’s No. 1.

Lloris made his France debut in November 2008.

His international career includes a World Cup win in 2018, leading the team on home soil at Euro 2016, when they reached the final, and winning the Nations League in 2021.

“I prefer to go out being at the top rather than to wait for a drop, or competition that is too much,” added Lloris.

“There is also a family choice, I feel the need to spend more time with my wife and children.”

France’s next fixture is a Euro 2024 qualifier against Netherlands on March 24.