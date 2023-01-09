A beautiful Ghanaian lawyer Princess Emily Owusu Nyantakyi is trending on social media with her royal wedding videos.

The Ghanaian bride, tied the knot on January 7, 2023, in an elegant gown.

The gorgeous bride is the granddaughter of the late Asantehene Otumfuo Opoku Ware II and the daughter of the newly appointed ambassador from Ghana to the Russian Federation.

The customary wedding was held at the Manhyia Palace on December 31, 2022, with the Asantehene Osei Tutu II and her Lady Julia present at the royal gathering.

The chief executive officer of one of Ghana’s biggest pastry companies, Barima Osei Mensah of Adinkra Pie graced the event in his kente ensemble.

The couple Kwadwo and Emily were photographed in looked ethereal in their kente outfits as they danced beautifully after the first session of the traditional marriage.

It was witnessed by the crème de la crème, including president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his wife Rebecca, The first lady of the Ashanti kingdom, Otumfuo-Yere Julia Osei Tutu, Diplomats, Royals, and so on.

Not forgetting the long convoy of plush vehicles including Bentley, Mercedes Benz G-Wagon, Lexus SUVs, convertible Mercedes Benz salon cars, and many others that were spotted at the event grounds.

Another interesting aspect was the long bridal train which consisted of over 12 bridesmaids and 12 grooms’ men.

The wedding was said to have started off with a church service at the magnificent Holy Spirit Cathedral in Accra and to a high-octave reception at the plush Kempinski Hotel.

The Adlon ballroom of the hotel, where the reception was held, witnessed a huge transformation from an extravagant décor that turned heads on social media.

It can be recalled that weeks before the white wedding, a colourful traditional engagement ceremony took place in Kumasi, Ashanti Region.

The bride is said to be a lawyer and an economist; however, little is known of the groom.

The mother of the bride, Dr. Leslie Oheneba Akyaa Opoku Ware, is the daughter of the late Nana Opoku Ware II, the 15th King of the Ashanti Kingdom.

She is a medical doctor and currently Ghana’s Ambassador Plenipotentiary to Russia.

In a couple of videos that made rounds on the internet, the event exuded class, style, opulence, and royalty.

