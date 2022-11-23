After four months of volunteering in Ghana, a farewell event, organised by France Volontaires Ghana for three volunteers, took place at Alliance Française, Accra on Monday 21st November, 2022.

The EU-Aid Project

The EU Aid Volunteers project is an initiative of the European Union. It brings together volunteers and organizations from different countries, providing practical support to humanitarian aid projects and contributing to strengthening the local capacity and resilience of disaster- affected communities.

France Volontaires, a French agency of the French Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs’ core mission is to promote international solidarity through volunteerism by recruiting and deploying volunteers from France to different countries and from different countries including Ghana to France.

France Volontaires Ghana is the implementing body working closely with EcoCare Ghana, a rights-based campaign and advocacy non-governmental organization with focus on policy and practices around community rights and forests, and how it relates to development, climate change, wildlife conservation, agriculture and other land-use options.

Valentino Attanasio is energy engineer from Sicily, Italy.

As part of the European Union Aid Volunteer Programme, he worked to support coordination and partnership for Forests and Climate Generations projects.

Sara Lorenzini is a PhD student at the University of Milan; as a Senior European Aid Volunteer for the Climate Generation and Forest Project, she supported research as part of EcoCare Ghana’s Landscape Restoration Projects and facilitated the implementation of the Climate Generation Project.

Noah Mengoumou, an 18-year-old Climate Generation volunteer, who also joined for his service civique, graduated from Lycee Montesquieu in the city of Le Plessis-Robinson with majors in Physics and Biology. As part of the European Union Aid Volunteer Programme, he supported the implementation of the Climate Generation Programme and EcoCare Ghana’s work on Cocoa and Forests.

The three volunteers shared their experiences with patrons and screened videos of their works on farms and in schools in the Ashanti and Bono East regions. It was an evening of insightful discussions and merrymaking after many months of both in-office and on-field activities. They also expressed their gratitude to all partnering organisations for their immense support during their stay in Ghana.

Speaking at the farewell event, Mr Obed Owusu-Addai, Managing Campaigner of EcoCare Ghana, thanked all volunteers for their hard work and dedication to the forest project. He said “it has been wonderful time working with you and this must not just end here; as you go do not hesitate to get in touch if you need any form of assistance.’’

A representative from the France Embassy congratulated the volunteers for the work done during the period and the Volunteer Development officer for France Volontaires Ghana, Ms. Belinda Banoenumah, thanked all patrons for gracing the occasion this very day.

By GBK Owusu Jr.

gilbertbkowusu@gmail.com