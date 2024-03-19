Renowned media personality, Kwami Sefa Kayi has argued that the conventional four-year presidential term is insufficient for leaders to accomplish their objectives.

According to him, the timeframe hinders the implementation of transformative policies, leaving administrations only able to address limited issues.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Monday, Sefa Kayi noted the cyclic nature of Ghanaian politics, stating that the transitions every four years impede substantial progress.

“The four-year presidential term will not help us. The revolutionary decisions cannot be made within four years, we can only do things piecemeal. Every Ghanaian knows that by 10th December, if it isn’t Mahama then Bawumia will become president, then another cycle begins. it’s a constant battle for who becomes President,” he said.

Sefa Kayi further suggested that a “benevolent dictator” would be able to lead Ghana’s progress.

He believes Ghana missed the progressive opportunity with Rawlings and Nkrumah’s regime.

“In my estimation, we lost our leeway with Kwame Nkrumah, the only president who had the advantage of longevity was Rawlings and we missed that opportunity too. The only thing that will save this country is a benevolent dictator who is willing to do diligently his job,” he implied.

