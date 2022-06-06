Four persons have sustained gunshot wounds in a clash involving a youth group at Zabarama line at Ablekuma in Accra and some men in military uniforms.

The incident occurred on Saturday, 4 June 2022.

The youth, who claimed to be relatives of the owner of a structure being put up on disputed land, clashed with the uniformed men who attempted to demolish the structure.

The armed personnel fired gunshots following the fierce resistance from the youth.

Four persons among them got injured in the process and were rushed to the hospital.