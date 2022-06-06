An accident involving a fire tender at Bogobire, a suburb of Obuasi in the Ashanti Region, has left six personnel critically injured.

The personnel with the Obuasi Fire Service are currently being treated at the AGA Health Foundation and the Obuasi Government Hospital.

The victims were responding to a distress call when the accident happened on Sunday.

Speaking to Adom News‘ Isaac K. Normanyo, the Ashanti Regional Fire Commander, Assistant Chief Fire Officer, Harry Giwah, said the accident happened when the driver attempted to stop abruptly after spotting a bridge construction on the road.

However, the fire tender veered off and somersaulted and landed on its side, injuring the personnel onboard.

He expressed worry why the engineer and his team did not post any road sign to alert drivers.