Four people have been confirmed dead and several others injured after a commercial bus and a trailer collided head-on at Nkenkensu on the Kumasi-Techiman highway.

The accident occurred in the early hours of Wednesday, August 2, 2023,

According to eyewitnesses, the bus carrying passengers from Kumasi to the Northern region, made a wrongful overtaking and crashed into the coming trailer, and four people died instantly.

Several other people were injured and are receiving treatment at the Nkenkensu Government Hospital.

The Nkenkensu Police and emergency services have been to the scene to control the situation.